Religion & Ethics funding renewed

By

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and noncommercial WNET(TV) New York
have renewed their funding of Religion & Ethics Newsweekly to the
tune of $300,000 over the next three years. The show is entering its sixth
season.

Major underwriters include Lilly Endowment Inc. and The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Religion & Ethics is hosted by Bob Abernethy.