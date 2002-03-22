'Relevant' Nightline wins Barone Award

ABC's embattled Nightline drew a warm round of applause when it was

announced Thursday night as the winner of the Radio & Television Correspondents'

Association's "Joan S. Barone Award for Excellence in Washington-Based National

Affairs/Public Policy Broadcasting." The award, named after the late CBS News

producer, was for "The Clinton Years," a retrospective of the presidency in

collaboration with PBS' Frontline.

The award was presented by CBS News' Bob Scheiffer, who referred to the show

as the "relevant" Nightline, a reference to the well publicized knock on

the series from an unnamed Walt Disney Co. corporate executive.

The Nightline award paved the way for a number of references to the

tension between Disney corporate and the ABC News show. Comedian Al Franken hit

on the topic several times, including a reference to several apocryphal

Nightline episodes. Monday's, he said, was on the safety of the

Matterhorn (a Disney ride). Tuesday: Mickey Mouse: Has the copyright been

needlessly extended? And Wednesday: Theme parks: Tempting targets for terrorism?

Not there to share in the evening's triumph was Nightline anchor Ted

Koppel, who was in bed with the flu. Accepting the award for Nightline

was correspondent Chris Bury, who teamed up with Koppel on the report. Bury

said he was glad to be there and understood what Winston Churchill meant by the

exhilaration of being shot at and missed.