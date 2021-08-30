'Relative Justice' To Premiere Monday, Sept. 13 in Syndication

Relative Justice starring Judge Rhonda Wills, a new court show from new syndicator Wrigley Media Group, will premiere Monday, Sept. 13 with 82% of the country cleared, including 44 of the top-50 markets, said Ross Babbit, executive producer and chief content officer, Wrigley Media Group.

Groups carrying Relative Justice include CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Television, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Company and Tegna Inc., among others.

Relative Justice focuses on resolving legal disputes between family members. Each of the first season's 150 episodes has been shot in person between related litigants before a live studio audience at Wrigley's custom refurbished 24,000 square-foot studio space in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I’m proud that our team has been able to produce Relative Justice in Lexington," Misdee Wrigley Miller, CEO and owner, Wrigley Media Group, said in a statement. "While our litigants came from states across the country, it was so nice to be behind this Lexington-based production, and to be able to send a message to the community that quality production can come from Kentucky as easily as it can from New York or Los Angeles -- thanks in part to the recently renewed Kentucky Film incentive program."

In January, Kentucky renewed its tax incentive program for film and television production.

Wills grew up in the small town of Winona, Texas with four siblings and now has four children of her own. Nearly two decades ago, she formed Wills Law Firm PLLC.

"I can identify with nearly every scenario that comes before me on the bench," Wills said in a statement. "It's either something that has happened to me in my own family, to a close friend, or to one of my clients. I understand these people, I know these people, and in many instances, I've actually walked in their shoes."

While Wills presides over cases, law enforcement officer Bailiff Brandon White will maintain order in the court.

Relative Justice is produced by Wrigley Media Group, in association with Bloom 'N Apple Entertainment and executive produced by Wrigley Miller, Babbit, Barry Bloom and court show veteran Lou Dennig.