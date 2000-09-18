Rekindling Shandling
By Staff
Garry Shandling's references to his stint on The Larry Sanders Show during his Emmy-hosting duties were funny, but they could also prove profitable. Columbia TriStar is again shopping the off-HBO sitcom. "We've had the property for a while [production ended two years ago]," said a studio source. "But with his renewed visibility and the real good job he did on the Emmys, the timing seems appropriate." What could depress pricing is the blue language. A cleaner version was shot, but the language was part of what made the show believable. Ninety-one half-hour episodes are available. Comedy Central and E! are interested.
