Reisenbach Foundation Honors Abruzzese and Mandel

Joe Abruzzese and Jon Mandel are being honored at this year's John A. Reisenbach Foundation Gala in New York.

The pair of ad executives, Abruzzese is president of ad sales for Discovery and Mandel chairman and chief buying officer of Mediacom, will be presented with the foundation's Distinguished Citizenship Award for "dedication to what can be achieved with the partnership between business and community."

The foundation, which backs quality of life programs for New Yorkers, was started in 1991 following the murder of All-American Television ad sales executive John Reisenbach.

The Gala for a Better & Safer New York is Nov. 30 at Rockefeller Center, hosted by WCBS newsman Jim Rosenfield.