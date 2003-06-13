Reisenbach Foundation hails hacks
The John A. Reisenbach Foundation will pick from among three New York cabbies
for this year's cab-driver-heroism award.
The nominees are Saleem Khan of Flushing, Queens; Prince Asante, The Bronx;
and Gary Kugler, Howard Beach, Queens. The winner will be chosen June 19 in New
York.
Among other programs, the foundation helps to fund "Cab Watch," which equips
cabbies with 911-only cellular phones to help spot trouble. Its 6,500 members
patrol 1 million miles per day.
The foundation -- which funds "crime-fighting and quality-of-life" efforts --
is named after the former ad-sales executive for All-American Television (now
FremantleMedia), who was shot and killed while talking on a pay phone in
Greenwich Village in 1990.
