Reisenbach Foundation hails hacks

The John A. Reisenbach Foundation will pick from among three New York cabbies

for this year's cab-driver-heroism award.

The nominees are Saleem Khan of Flushing, Queens; Prince Asante, The Bronx;

and Gary Kugler, Howard Beach, Queens. The winner will be chosen June 19 in New

York.

Among other programs, the foundation helps to fund "Cab Watch," which equips

cabbies with 911-only cellular phones to help spot trouble. Its 6,500 members

patrol 1 million miles per day.

The foundation -- which funds "crime-fighting and quality-of-life" efforts --

is named after the former ad-sales executive for All-American Television (now

FremantleMedia), who was shot and killed while talking on a pay phone in

Greenwich Village in 1990.