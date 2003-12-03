‘Reisenbach Day’ Set for Big Apple
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has declared Dec. 8 "John A. Reisenbach Foundation Day." That’s the day the foundation will hold its annual gala honoring the Distinguished Citizen of the Year, an honor that this year will go to Law & Order producer Dick Wolf.
The foundation, which funds anticrime and "quality of life" initiatives, is named after the former TV sales executive who was murdered on a Manhattan street corner in 1990.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.