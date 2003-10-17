Reisenbach Bulks Up Board

Gerry Byrne, former publisher of Variety

(a sister publication to Broadcasting & Cable

), and Louis A. Festa, chief financial officer of FremantleMedia North America, have been named to the board of the John A. Reisenbach Foundation.

The foundation raises money for New York anti-violence and quality-of-life programs. It is named for the former vice president of national ad sales at All-American Television (now FremantleMedia).

Reisenbach, 33, was shot and killed on the streets of New York in 1990. The crime was never solved.