Reisenbach Bulks Up Board
Gerry Byrne, former publisher of Variety
(a sister publication to Broadcasting & Cable
), and Louis A. Festa, chief financial officer of FremantleMedia North America, have been named to the board of the John A. Reisenbach Foundation.
The foundation raises money for New York anti-violence and quality-of-life programs. It is named for the former vice president of national ad sales at All-American Television (now FremantleMedia).
Reisenbach, 33, was shot and killed on the streets of New York in 1990. The crime was never solved.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.