Reingold Named GM at Bonten's Montana Stations
Richard Reingold has been named vice president and general
manager of Bonten Media Group's stations in Missoula-Kalispell and
Butte-Bozeman. Reingold will be in charge of Montana-based NBC affiliates KCFW
Kalispell, KECI Missoula and KTVM in Butte-Bozeman. He starts Sept. 4.
"Dick Reingold brings a wealth of knowledge, experience
and smarts to Bonten's Montana operations," said Randy Bongarten, chairman
and CEO of Bonten Media. "His broad and successful background which
includes news management, general management and station ownership, makes Dick
a tremendous asset for our entire company."
Reingold was founder and CEO of Black Heritage Network, was
a cofounder at Four Points Media, and used to be general manager at WUSA
Washington. Reingold also had stints as news director at WRC Washington and
WMAQ Chicago.
"I am delighted to be joining the Bonten team,"
said Reingold. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to
provide outstanding service to all of the communities served by NBC
Montana."
Tom Stemlar had been running the Bonten stations in Montana on an interim
basis.
