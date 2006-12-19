Reiner, Others To Receive Special DGA Awards

The Directors Guild of America will recognize five prominent individuals for lifetime career achievement and extraordinary contributions to the union at the 59th Annual DGA Awards Dinner Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

Director/actor/producer/author Carl Reiner (The Dick Van Dyke Show), who has hosted the DGA Awards for nearly 20 years, will receive the 2006 Honorary Life Member Award.

Directors Paris Barclay (NYPD Blue, ER and The West Wing) and theatrical helmer Taylor Hackford are recipients of the 2006 Robert B. Aldrich Service Award.

Public television stage manager/associate director Terry Benson will be handed the 2006 Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award, while veteran news director George Paul (20/20, Primetime Live) will get the 2006 Lifetime Achievement Award in News Direction.