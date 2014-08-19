Reiner Named Raycom VP, Programming

Ken Reiner has been named VP of programming for Raycom Media effective Sept. 1. He has been corporate director of programming for the group, based out of L.A., where he will remain.

Reiner oversees program content, development and syndication purchases, scheduling and the budget for the mix of affiliates of the Big Four and smaller nets.

He reports to Susana Schuler, senior VP of content, marketing and programming.

"We are thrilled to have within our ranks already such a proven leader and executive to take Raycom's local and national programming efforts in new directions while continuing our strong partnership in the syndication community for launching and carrying winning shows on all platforms," said Schuler.

Reiner previously worked in programming at Tribune Broadcasting and Newport Television.

Raycom owns 53 TV stations in 37 markets, including affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, the CW and Bounce TV.