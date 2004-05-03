Reilly Taking Over NBC Entertainment

Kevin Reilly is officially taking over for Jeff Zucker. He becomes president of NBC Entertainment starting May 27.

Zucker, who is now heads NBC Entertainment, News and Cable Group, is relocating to New York. In his expanded position, Reilly will be responsible not only for prime time programming, but also for late night and daytime.

For Reilly, the appointment is something of a homecoming, having started his career in programming at NBC more than 15 years ago. Most recently, Reilly was FX's president of entertainment. There he developed critically-acclaimed original series The Shield, Nip/Tuck and Lucky. He also expanded FX's roster of original movies.

Reilly came to FX from Brad Grey Television, where he was president and worked on developing HBO's hit, The Sopranos; NBC comedies Just Shoot Me and News Radio; and The WB's The Steve Harvey Show.

Reilly was vice president of drama development at NBC before going over to Brad Grey. While there, he supervised development of such shows as ER and Homicide: Life on the Street. He also worked on the first season of Law & Order and the first season of Saved by the Bell.