Reilly takes over NBC development
As expected, FX president Kevin Reilly has been named president of prime-time
development, reporting to NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker.
In his new job, he will head up drama and comedy development for the network,
as well as running NBC Studios.
NBC faces a critical development year.
Thursday night linchpin Friends is going off prime time after this
year (but continuing possibly forever in syndication), and several of the
network's hits -- Frasier, The West Wing and ER -- are in
decline.
"It is scary, very scary, but I've never seen any opportunity that is
worthwhile that is not scary," Reilly said. "I think it's an opportune time to be at
NBC. It's critical that we launch that next generation of hits."
He continued, "Historically, that's when NBC has shined its brightest. Any
time the network had some irreplaceable shows, when people were saying 'NBC is
in trouble,' that's when NBC came out with its next generation of hits, such as
Cosby, Seinfeld, Cheers, Hill Street Blues and L.A.
Law."
Reilly, who started his career at NBC in 1988, is most recently credited with
significantly raising FX's profile after developing The Shield, which won
basic cable's first best actor Emmy Award for star Michael Chiklis.
FX's latest original, Lucky, is critically acclaimed but has struggled
in the ratings, while an original movie, 44 Minutes: The North Hollywood
Shootout, was the most-watched show in FX's history.
Nip/Tuck, a show about plastic surgeons in Miami, launches this summer.
When Reilly was at NBC the first time, he helped to develop ER and
Homicide: Life on the Street. He also worked on the first season of
Law & Order and on Saved by the Bell.
With Reilly coming on, Ted Harbert is departing as head of the studio and
will leave NBC at the end of June.
Karey Burke, NBC's executive vice president of primetime development, is also
leaving and will help until mid-July with the transition to a new development
team.
Besides Reilly, NBC shifted around several incumbent development executives.
Angela Bromstad was named executive VP of NBC Studios, reporting
to Reilly.
Formerly, Bromstad was senior VP of drama development at the
network.
Cheryl Dollins becomes senior VP of comedy development at NBC
Entertainment, moving over from NBC Studios, where she was VP of
primetime series.
Katherine Pope becomes the network's VP of drama development,
moving over from NBC Studios, where she also was VP of primetime
series.
Pope will report to Chris Conti, senior vice president of drama development
at NBC Entertainment.
Finally, Renate Radford will become manager of prime-time series for NBC
Studios, reporting to Bromstad.
