Reilly To Switch From FX to NBC?

There was widespread chatter last week that FX's top programmer Kevin Reilly will move to a senior programming post at NBC when his contract expires later this summer.

Reilly possibly could end up as head of NBC Entertainment, succeeding current NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker if—as many people assume will happen—Zucker is promoted to run the overall network and returns to New York.

But any change would be unlikely before NBC's new fall schedule hits the air. The new slate is Zucker's shot at finding a hit to replace retiring successes Friends

and Frasier, and, as one industry vet said, "Zucker needs a win to jump up" in status at the network. Neither NBC nor FX would comment.

Reilly joined FX in 2000 with a mandate to make the cable network a player in original programming. His biggest success at the network was its gritty cop drama The Shield.