Reilly Signs New Deal at NBC

Kevin Reilly is staying, after all.

NBC’s entertainment president has signed a new, multi-year deal to remain in the position he has held since May 2004 as NBC has made strides this year in turning its sluggish primetime fortunes around.

He continues to report to NBC Universal west coast president Marc Graboff.

"We're thrilled to sign Kevin to a new contract and we're looking forward to building on the outstanding progress he's made to date, particularly launching the #1 new scripted series during each of the past two seasons," said Graboff in a press release announcing the deal. "We're bringing in new viewers and especially younger viewers with this season's buzzed-about, critically acclaimed lineup and Kevin's superb creative instincts and development skills have played a vital role in that progress."

