Reilly Poaches Multitalented Maynard

In his first big hiring move as NBC's incoming entertainment president, Kevin Reilly has poached CBS reality guru Ghen Maynard, naming him executive vice president of prime time development.

"Ghen is one of the smartest TV execs in town and has had a keen eye for finding and nurturing a number of breakout hits," said Reilly.

In his new position, Maynard will oversee all NBC's scripted development, a job that Reilly was doing in his first year at the network.

The hire marks a coup for Reilly because CBS executives tend to be tough to woo.

At CBS, Maynard is credited with developing Survivor and ushering in the current reality television craze. After that, he also developed and oversaw Big Brother, Amazing Race, Cupid and Star Search. He also oversaw America's Next Top Model, which gave UPN a big boost.

Maynard has plenty of scripted experience as well. Though he is best known for reality, he came from CBS' drama development ranks, where he worked from 1997-2000. There, he helped develop CBS's top scripted show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, as well as Judging Amy and The District.