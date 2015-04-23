Reid Tapped for Wichita GM Job by Sinclair

Chuck Reid, KSAS-KMTW Wichita general sales manager, has been named general manager at KSAS, with oversight of MyNetworkTV affiliate KMTW, which is programmed by Sinclair. The announcement was made by Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair's television group.

"We are pleased to promote Chuck to the general manager position in Wichita,” said Pruett. “In his previous position, he was successful in enhancing operational efficiencies and profitability while creating and leading a focused and engaged team."

KSAS is a Fox affiliate.

"I look forward to leading an excellent team while continuing to serve our viewers, clients and the Wichita and greater Kansas communities as we have done over the past 30 years," said Reid. "With Sinclair television group's reach and scale, I believe that we will be able to offer the best in programming and news for our viewers and enhanced advertising strategies in television, digital and mobile for our advertising customers."

From 2001 to 2007, Reid was VP and general manager of advertising sales for Cox Media, and from 1997 to 2001, was manager of business operations there.

Wichita is DMA No. 65.