Reid named to Discovery Health post

Two months after Discovery Health Channel GM Kathy Quattrone stepped down, the digital net has selected a replacement.

Bob Reid, who previously served as Discovery Channel's VP of production, is taking over as GM and EVP of the two-year old channel. Reid will oversee Discovery Health's programming, production and development. He has been with Discovery since 1997 and also has worked at Fox News, CBS and NBC.

Quattrone and her husband Mike, who headed Discovery Channel, both resigned after John Ford joined Discovery in March as head of the networks' content group. - Allison Romano