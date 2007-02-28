Rehr To Be Among Witnesses at XM/Sirius Merger Hearing

David Rehr, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, will be among the witnesses at a hearing Wednesday on the proposed XM/Sirius satellite merger.



The new House Antitrust Task Force has made that proposed merger the subject of its first hearing.



Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin is already scheduled to testify.



NAB opposes the merger, pointing to existing FCC rules preventing it and calling the meld a "government bailout" for companies that made bad business decisions, and a "guaranteed headache for consumers."



Just in case the Hill has yet to get that message, NAB has taken out an ad in Hill papers including Roll Call and The Politico (the latter was launched by broadcaster Allbritton) to make the point crystal clear.