Regulators charge WorldCom with fraud

According to Reuters, U.S. regulators charged WorldCom Inc. with fraud on

Wednesday, after the communications giant admitted it hid almost $4 billion of

costs, bringing it to the brink of bankruptcy in one of the biggest accounting

scandals ever.

WorldCom's stocks and bonds caved on the news, and sent shock waves

throughout global markets.

In a civil lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, the Securities and

Exchange Commission charged WorldCom with acting to manipulate its earnings to

keep them in line with Wall Street's expectations.

The U.S. Justice Department, which has the power to bring criminal charges,

said Clinton, Mississippi-based WorldCom was under review, but reportedly

declined further comment.