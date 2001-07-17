Regler named Judge Judy co-exec producer
Timothy Regler has been named co-executive producer of Judge Judy.
Previously a Judge Judy producer for the past five seasons, Regler will work closely with Randy Douthit and Peter Brennan, executive producers of Paramount's court strip.
Prior to Judge Judy, Regler has served in production roles on such shows as Name That Tune, This is Your Life and The People's Court.
