RegistrumpsToday
By Staff
Kathie Lee may have chosen to sing on her former show's new rival, the extended three-hour
Today Show, But
Live With Regis, which in many markets airs on ABC stations directly opposite
Today's third hour, is still safely ahead. In the third week of
Live
vs.
Today
competition, it averaged a 3.6 in households (according to Nielsen Media Research), outpacing
Today's 2.9 by 24%. Also, in week four,
Live
(3.9) trumped
Today
(2.8) again by 39%. And it's close, but
Live
is ahead of
Today
in women 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.5 in week three and 1.7 vs. 1.5 in week four).
