RegistrumpsToday

Kathie Lee may have chosen to sing on her former show's new rival, the extended three-hour

Today Show, But

Live With Regis, which in many markets airs on ABC stations directly opposite

Today's third hour, is still safely ahead. In the third week of

Live

vs.

Today

competition, it averaged a 3.6 in households (according to Nielsen Media Research), outpacing

Today's 2.9 by 24%. Also, in week four,

Live

(3.9) trumped

Today

(2.8) again by 39%. And it's close, but

Live

is ahead of

Today

in women 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.5 in week three and 1.7 vs. 1.5 in week four).