Regis To Undergo Bypass; Anderson Cooper Leads Guest Hosts

Live with Regis & Kelly has already lined up a star-studded cast of guest hosts beginning with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to fill in for Regis Philbin, who announced Monday he will be leaving the show temporarily to undergo heart bypass surgery.

Cooper will host the show alongside Kelly Ripa Tuesday and Wednesday, then give way to MTV’s Damien Fahey on Thursday and Friday.

With Philbin expected to miss at least five weeks, other hosts already lined up include Howie Mandel, Neal Patrick Harris, Pat Sajak, Jeff Probst, Martin Short and Donald Trump.

“I’m going to do it this week, and come back when I’m ready,” Philbin said on Monday’s Live with Regis & Kelly.

Philbin said in addition to multiple medical opinions, he spoke with close friend David Letterman, who underwent the same procedure.

“Had a nice chat with Dave, he highly recommends it,” Philbin joked. “He would like to do it again, I think.”

