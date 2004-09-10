Regis & Kelly Tops Talk Launches

In side-by side ratings comparisons for the first three syndicated talkers to launch new episodes or shows this season, the order of finish for the four-day average Sept. 6-9 began with Live with Regis & Kelly in a strong and steady first place, with a 3.9 rating/ 12 share, even with its year-ago and lead-in averages.

In second, and with most-improved honors was last year's freshman class topper Ellen, which averaged a 2.8/8 in the first four days of its sophomore season, up 40% from its first four days of last year, 12% from its year-ago time period average and 4% from its lead-in. both shows debuted Sept. 6.

Still struggling to hits its stride was The Jane Pauley Show, which averaged a 1.7/5 over its most recent four days, down from the 1.9/5 it recorded in its first week.

The week's other debut was Jeopardy, which in its first four days continued to make King World look good for changing the format to allow champions to rein until dethroned. Ken Jennings' victories numbered 39 through 42 averaged a 9.1 rating/17 share, up a whopping 35% from its year-ago time period performance, which was already "to drool over" in most syndication circles, and up 40% over its lead in (6.7/13).

Most other syndicated talkers, including genre leader Oprah, launch Sept.13.