Regis & Kelly Courts Van Fans

Oprah has auto-motivated the competition.

Buena Vista’s Live with Regis and Kelly plans to give away a brand-new 2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 Sport Van every day in February. Oprah gave away cars to her entire audience.

The show will start the promotion next Monday, when Regis and Kelly will give viewers one clue each day.



To enter the sweepstakes, viewers must write all five clues on a postcard and send it to Live’s Pontiac Extreme Van-A-Day Giveaway, P.O. Box 7731, Burbank, CA 91510.

Viewers can also enter on the show’s web site ( www.liveregisandkelly.com ).

Starting Feb. 1, a viewer who submits all five clues correctly will be randomly selected to receive a phone call from the show. If the viewer answers a trivia question correctly, he or she will win an SUV and Live will cover the taxes (Oprah caught early grief for not having planned to cover the taxes for her car winners).

Winners also will be eligible to win other prizes, including another car to give to a friend.