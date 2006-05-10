Regis To Host NBC Talent Show

Regis Philbin will host NBC’s new talent competition series from Simon Cowell and FremantleMedia, America’s Got Talent, which will premiere with a two-hour special Wednesday, June 21, at 8.

The hour show will then move the following week to its regular timeslot of Wednesday at 9, with a results show to Thursday at 8:30 beginning July 13.

is an Idol-like talent show in which viewers determine the winner of a $1 million prize. Contestants can be singers, dancers, comedians, or whatever else they think will attract attention. The format will also feature a panel of yet-to-be named judges.

Philbin is also slated to host a remake of This is Your Life on ABC, but no air dates have been set as of yet for the series of specials, which are still in the casting process.

is produced by Cowell's SYCO TV production company and FremantleMedia. Cowell, Ken Warwick, and Cecile Frot-Coutaz are the executive producers and Jason Raff is the co-executive producer.