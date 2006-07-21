Regis Goes Bicoastal for Talent

Regis Philbin Friday confirmed that he has been working only four days per week since last September under a new morning talk show contract for Live With Regis and Kelly.

The shortened week will give Philbin an extra day each week to commute to Los Angeles from New York to host NBC's America's Got Talent, which has been picked up for Sundays in January.

But Philbin says he is concerned about the vicious winter weather keeping him grounded in the East.