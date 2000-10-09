REGIS ALL OVER TODAY

Buena Vista, syndicator of Live With Regis, shown on many ABC affiliates and owned stations, was nervous about going head-to-head with the one-hour expansion of NBC's The Today Show. But so far, there is no real competition. For Monday-Thursday of last week (the opening days of Today's third hour), Live grabbed a 4.2/16 overall weighted metered-market average, which topped Today's last hour (comparably a 3.0/12) by 40%.