Regional `Murrow' winners announced
The Radio-Television News Directors Association has named the regional
winners of its 'Edward R. Murrow Awards' for excellence in journalism.
Multiple winners included KOMO-TV Seattle; KCNC-TV Denver; WFAA-TV Dallas;
WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C.; and WTTG(TV) Washington, D.C., with six apiece.
On the radio side, WATF-FM Marshfield, Mass.; and WSB(AM) Atlanta won six
apiece, and KSL(AM) Salt Lake City won five.
Regional winners become eligible for national awards, which will be judged in
June and handed out in the fall in New York.
A complete list can be found at http://www.rtnda.org/asfi/awards/2002regwinners.shtml.
