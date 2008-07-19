Trending

Regency Television Shuts After A Decade

By

Regency Television, a joint venture between Regency Enterprises and Fox Television Studios, is shutting its doors after a 10-year run. Properties included Malcolm in the Middle and The Bernie Mac Show. The news last week came a month to the day after studio head Robin Schwartz moved to assume the top spot at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Regency had just five employees remaining.