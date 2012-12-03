Regan Takes Over Young's WRIC Richmond

Viki Regan, former GM at WEWS Cleveland, has been named VP and GM at Young Broadcasting's WRIC Richmond. She starts Dec. 3 and reports to Deb McDermott, president of Young.

"Viki has a consistent track record of guiding stations to tremendous success and I am excited to have her join us," McDermott said. "We expect Young and WRIC will greatly benefit from her extraordinary station and social media leadership skills, demonstrated history of generating local news growth and proven ability to effectively program and monetize across platforms."

In July, Bob Peterson, former VP and GM at WRIC, was promoted to VP of station operations for the group.

Regan has been a multimedia consultant since April 2010. She ran WEWS 2008-2010 and managed WPBF West Palm Beach prior to that.

Regan has also worked at WDTN Dayton and WBNG Binghamton (N.Y.), among other TV stations.