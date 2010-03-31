Regan Out at WEWS
Viki Regan is out as general manager at WEWS Cleveland. A
WEWS spokesperson said he was told that Regan and WEWS parent Scripps had decided
to part ways; he did not have details.
A Scripps spokesperson said Regan and Scripps "mutually agreed to part ways." No replacement has been hired, he added.
Regan ran Hearst's WPBF West Palm Beach for 11 years before
departing in April 2008. She turned up at WEWS a month later.
WEWS is an ABC affiliate in DMA #18.
