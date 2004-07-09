Reg-Reform Newsletter Launched
Free Press, an activist group combating media consolidation, this week unveiled its inaugural newsletter dedicated to keeping its supporters motivated and in touch with the latest developments in the media-ownership debate.
The deadline for the August/September issue of Media Reform News was too early to include a celebration of last month's court decision striking down the FCC's deregulation of broadcast ownership limits, however. That will have to wait for the September/October issue.
In the meantime, the current publication tackles activists' push for new public interest obligations on digital broadcasters and the growth of low power radio.
