Reg fees rise

Radio stations, some TV stations and winners of permits to build new broadcast facilities would pay higher regulatory fees to the FCC this year under proposed charges unveiled by the FCC last week. Charges to VHF TV stations in top-10 markets would rise 13%, to $45,100. Stations in markets 51-100 would see their fees increase 8%, to $13,750. Radio-station fees would climb between 4% and 25%. The increases reverse a trend of across-the-board cuts in recent years. Comments are due April 27; replies, May 7.