Reform bills - and pol ad breaks - not dead

Campaign finance reform could be back before the House this fall - and political ad discounts with it - if supporters are successful in gathering a majority of members to file a so-called "discharge petition."

Such a document would force House leadership to hold a debate on campaign finance reform and let members choose which bill they would prefer to work from: one sponsored by Reps. Christopher Shays (R-Conn.) and Martin Meehan (D-Mass.), the Republicans' preferred measure sponsored by Reps. Bob Ney (R-Ohio) and Albert Wynn (D-Md.) or a third bill to be be determined.

It would also give members much more freedom to offer amendments than the structure that was put in place by House leadership last week and then rejected by a full vote of the House.

Broadcasters are concerned about Shays-Meehan because in its current form it contains a provision that would require broadcasters to give politicians rock-bottom prices on ads.