Reeve to Direct A&E Original
Quadriplegic actor Christopher Reeve will direct an upcoming A&E Network original movie, Brooke Ellison, about a young quadriplegic girl who fights to return to school after her injury and goes on to graduate from Harvard University.
The made-for is one of two upcoming A&E original movies. The second is Riverman, based on the story of the Green River serial killer in Washington state. Riverman will debut in September. Ellison premieres in December.
