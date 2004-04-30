Reeve to Direct A&E Original

Quadriplegic actor Christopher Reeve will direct an upcoming A&E Network original movie, Brooke Ellison, about a young quadriplegic girl who fights to return to school after her injury and goes on to graduate from Harvard University.

The made-for is one of two upcoming A&E original movies. The second is Riverman, based on the story of the Green River serial killer in Washington state. Riverman will debut in September. Ellison premieres in December.