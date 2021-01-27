Reena Singh Returns to Disney Branded Television

Reena Singh is returning to The Walt Disney Co. in the newly created role of senior VP, development and current series, at the Disney Branded Television unit.

From 2005 to 2010, Singh was director, development for Disney Channels, working on High School Musical 2, Jump In! and Camp Rock. Most recently she was senior VP, current programming at 20th Television.

In her newly created position, Singh will head the live action development and current series teams, working on original content for Disney Plus and Disney linear platforms.

She reports to Ayo Davis, executive VP, creative development and strategy at Disney Branded Television.

Singh started her TV career in news and was a producer for ABC’s World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Good Morning America, Nightline and Primetime. She also held posts at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions.