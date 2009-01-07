ReelzChannel Relocates To Land Of Enchantment

ReelzChannel, the network for movie buffs, is moving its corporate headquarters from snowy Minneapolis-St. Paul to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the network announced Wednesday.

The move will commence immediately and the network expects to be up and running by May. ReelzChannel, which is owned by Hubbard Media Group, also owns a TV station in Albuquerque -- NBC affiliate KOB-TV. KOB was instrumental in getting ReelzChannel Chairman and CEO Stan E. Hubbard interested in the idea of relocating to business-friendly New Mexico. ReelzChannel is the first TV network to move there.

“We are excited to welcome ReelzChannel to New Mexico and into our state’s thriving television and film industry,” Governor Bill Richardson said in a statement. “The network’s decision to relocate operations to New Mexico is a testament to the hard work we’ve put into making our state a world-class production destination. We look forward to growing that reputation through this new partnership.”

ReelzChannel, with its tag line "TV About Movies," should find plenty of programming fodder right in its new backyard.

Richardson has made movie and TV production a priority during his administration. And the state is home to myriad film festivals and has been home to dozens of film and TV productions including the latest iterations of the Indiana Jones and Transformers franchises as well as 3:10 to Yuma and No Country for Old Men.





"Joining New Mexico's thriving film and television industry creates exciting opportunities for our fast growing network dedicated to TV About Movies,” said Hubbard in a statement. "We have witnessed remarkable efforts by the Governor and the New Mexico Film Office to quickly rally strong public and private support, and we are confident the move will benefit New Mexico by contributing new jobs that will help to solidify this new entertainment stronghold.”





The move will consolidate ReelzChannel's programming, production, web development, creative services, marketing and communications divisions under the same proverbial roof for the first time. Advertising sales will remain in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and a Los Angeles bureau will be established for coverage of major entertainment and movie stories and events.

ReelzChannel is available in more than 43 million homes via cable and satellite including Direct TV and DISH.