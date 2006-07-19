ReelTime Launching Kids 'Channel'

ReelTime, the online-to-TV video service (ReelTimeTV.net), is launching Reelkids, a segment of its site that will feature what it bills as "child-appropriate" fare.

The idea is both to have a site whose family-friendly only content is its own parental control device, as well as to grow an audience of future ReelTime subscribers.

"Kids are a very important part of our business plan," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, in announcing the channel. "They are the most Internet-friendly demographic...and their brand loyalty is unparalleled."

Eventually, it plans to migrate the "channel" to a separate domain name, so that kids won't have to enter the mothersite to reach it.

ReelTime streams video online over a broadband connection directly to the TV set.