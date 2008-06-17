ReelTime Inks Disney-ABC Pact

ReelTime, which delivers online content for a one-time fee or subscription, struck a deal with Disney-ABC Domestic Television for video-on-demand content from the company's various production arms, including Walt Disney Pictures, Disney-Pixar, Touchstone and Miramax.

Among the titles ReelTime will get access to: The Curse of the Black Pearl, National Treasure and No Country for Old Men.

ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn said in a statement that he expected the addition of the Disney-ABC content to provide an immediate bump to the service.

ReelTime streams video online over a broadband connection directly to the TV set.