Redwood Television to Buy KVIQ Eureka

Redwood Television Partners has agreed to acquire KVIQ Eureka (Calif.) from Sainte Partners II. The purchase price for the CBS affiliate, which also airs CW and MyNetworkTV programming on its subchannels, is $1.25 million.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Robert Castro heads Sainte Partners II. Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction.

Eureka is DMA No. 195. KVIQ is the No. 3 revenue station there, according to BIA/Kelsey.