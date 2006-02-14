Redstone Vs. Redstone: Son Alleges Financial Abuses

A new media family feud is breaking out, this time in the house of Sumner Redstone.

According to the Los Angeles Times and Baltimore's Daily Record, Brent Redstone is suing his father, Sumner, over alleged financial abuses at the family's National Amusement Corp and is seeking to dissolve the $8 billion company and cash in his own 16.7% stake. National Amusements is primarily an owner of movie theaters, but also holds Sumner Redstone's controlling stakes in Viacom and CBS. According to the Daily Record, the suit filed in circuit court, accuses Sumner Redstone and daughter, Shari, of "self dealing" and "misappropriating millions of dollars" from the company and failing to give him timely notice of such events as Viacom's separation at the end of last year into CBS. Shari has been cited as her father's successor both at National Amusements and as chairman of both Viacom and CBS.