Redstone, Thornburgh, Boccardi Can Be Deposed In Rather Lawsuit

Dan Rather's legal team will be allowed to depose Viacom chairman Sumner Resdstone, as well as Dick Thornburgh and Louis Boccardi, who headed the independent panel into Rather's disputed 60 Minutes II report about George W. Bush's Vietnam-era service in the Texas Air National Guard.

New York Supreme Court Judge Ira Gammerman said at a hearing on Sept. 21, that the men could be deposed, but imposed a half-day limit on the 86 year-old Redstone's deposition.

The latest hearing once again allowed both sides to claim some measure of victory.

Judge Gammerman also disallowed multiple discovery requests, said CBS representatives, including document requests. CBS also asked the judge to limit Redstone's deposition.

But Judge Gammerman reserved decision on CBS' motion to dismiss Rather's fraud claim.

"This is the fourth attempt in two years by Mr. Rather's lawyers to present a legal claim of fraud to the court," said CBS in a statement. "We are confident it, too, will be dismissed."