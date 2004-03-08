Redstone Downplays Janet Strip

Despite the withering attacks by critics of indecency, Viacom Inc. chairman Sumner Redsone dismissed the fight as overblown.

Defending Viacom’s CBS and MTV units, which caught hell, particularly from Washington, over Janet Jackson’s halftime peep show, Redstone minimized the incident. "I don’t know about you guys," he said, "but to me a woman’s breast is not such a big deal."

Redstone made the comments Monday to insitutional investors attending Bear Stearns & Co.’s annual media conference in Boca Raton. "The FCC knows we’re a victim, not a culprit," he said, adding that "It was a complete shock to us when it occurred."