Redstone: Daughter Won't Be Viacom Successor
By B&C Staff
Sumner Redstone said there is no chance that his daughter, Shari, once a close confidant, would succeed him as chairman of Viacom and CBS in a CNBC interview that aired Thursday.
“The reason she won’t succeed me is not she -- that she isn’t qualified,” Redstone said, according to a transcript published in The New York Times, which has an online relationship with CNBC.
Redstone continued, “But I have made it clear that good governance requires -- these are two public companies, they’re not private like National [Amusements] -- that two companies, the boards should decide who succeeds me. I’m not worried about it ’cause it’s going to be another 20, 30 years.”
The comments indicated that a rift between father, age 85, and daughter, 54, is widening. National Amusements holds Redstone-family investments and is also a major operator of movie theaters. Shari is president of National Amusements. Shari has one sibling -- her brother, Brent -- who is even more removed from the father.
The New York Times reported that a spokesman for Shari denied that such an exit plan is in place and said father and daughter are simply negotiating. In a Viacom filing dated July 3, Shari is listed as vice chair, and she holds the same post for CBS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.