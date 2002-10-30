Redstone: Ad biz is back

Americans' consumer confidence may have hit a nine-yearlow

Tuesday, but Viacom Inc. chairman Sumner Redstone and News Corp.'s Lachlan Murdoch

still believe.

Keynoting a confab sponsored by investment bank Gerard Klauer Mattison,

Redstone declared, "The advertising market has returned."

Ad sales are up 14 percent year to date, Redstone said, and they are accelerating as the

year goes on.

"Our NFL [National Football League] inventory is 93 percent sold out for the year. We didn't reach that point

until January last year," Redstone pointed out.

He also noted a strong rebound in ad revenue at CBS.

Murdoch, the Fox Entertainment Group deputy chief operating officer, said ads

across Fox's various broadcast and cable networks are tracking 18 percent ahead of last

year for November and 21 percent ahead for December.