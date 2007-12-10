Redskins @ Vikings Moves to NBC's Sunday Night Football

NBC asked for and got the go-ahead from the National Football League to move the Washington Redskins at Minnesota Vikings game from Fox to NBC's Sunday Night Football game Dec. 23.

As part of NBC's rights package, the network gets flexible scheduling for the final seven weeks of the season, which is the ability to move some higher-profile late-season games to primetime -- a way to give it more ratings-friendly matchups while giving the NFL a national audience for games with playoff implications, although the move is probably more about giving the surging Vikings more airtime.

The Skins and Vikings are currently in a race for the last National Football Conference playoff spot, but the Redskins are already scheduled for this week's Sunday-night game at conference and division rivals the New York Giants. A loss for Washington there could reduce the Minnesota game to little more than an academic exercise and a chance to watch rookie Vikings phenom Adrian Peterson run the ball.