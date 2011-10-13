Redmond Named Fox TV Stations VP of Engineering and Ops

Tim Redmond, formerly WJBK Detroit's vice president of engineering, has been promoted to vice president of engineering and operations at Fox Television Stations (FTS), announced Betsy Swanson, the company's executive VP of technical operations and CFO.

Reporting to Swanson, Redmond will oversee strategic planning and execution of relevant technologies for the 27 Fox owned-and-operated stations.

"Tim's proven record of maximizing technology to improve station operations continues to make him an incredible asset to our company," said Swanson. "His ability to lead and execute efficiencies made him the natural choice for this position."

Earl Arbuckle, who was FTS' senior VP of engineering, passed away Aug. 29.

While in Detroit, Redmond had worked on the completion of FTS' centralized master control project. Prior to that, he was director of technical operations at WWJ Detroit.

"I'm very enthused about joining the talented engineering team at FTS, a group that has been on the forefront of advances in our industry," said Redmond. "I look forward to implementing innovative technologies and bringing operational progress to our stations."