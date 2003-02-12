Redmann upped at Brady

John Redmann has been promoted to executive producer of Buena Vista Television's The

Wayne Brady Show, said Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of Buena Vista

Productions.

Bernie Brillstein is also an executive producer of the show.

Redmann had been supervising producer of the show. Prior to that, he had been

supervising producer of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Robert Morton has been executive producer of Wayne Brady, but he is

leaving to pursue other interests, a spokeswoman said.