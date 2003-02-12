Redmann upped at Brady
John Redmann has been promoted to executive producer of Buena Vista Television's The
Wayne Brady Show, said Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of Buena Vista
Productions.
Bernie Brillstein is also an executive producer of the show.
Redmann had been supervising producer of the show. Prior to that, he had been
supervising producer of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.
Robert Morton has been executive producer of Wayne Brady, but he is
leaving to pursue other interests, a spokeswoman said.
