Redmann Joins Danza Show
John Redmann will executive produce Buena Vista Television's The Tony Danza Show, coming off his duties on Buena Vista's canceled The Wayne Brady Show.
Redmann also worked on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Leeza.
Under Redmann's supervision, Brady won four daytime Emmy awards.
